North Queensland Register

Mirani MP Steve Andrew and Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto join medical support fight

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
June 20 2023 - 6:55am
Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto says calls to increase the Patient Travel Subsidy Scheme had "fallen on deaf ears". Photo supplied.
Two North Queensland MPs are calling for an increase in the patient travel subsidy as regional and remote constituents remain out of pocket despite changes to the state budget.

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

