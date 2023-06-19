Two North Queensland MPs are calling for an increase in the patient travel subsidy as regional and remote constituents remain out of pocket despite changes to the state budget.
Mirani MP Steve Andrew and Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto may be 500km apart in distance but they have similar views when it comes to the Patient Travel Subsidy Scheme (PTSS).
In the recent State Budget, the Palaszczuk government pledged $70.3 million to the scheme which provides financial assistance for patients in regional and remote areas who are required to travel to access specialist health services.
The subsidy saw an increase to the nightly accommodation rebate from $60 to $70 per night and an increase to petrol reimbursement from 30 cents to 34c per kilometre.
However, Hinchinbrook MP Nick Dametto said the increases seen in the PTSS would do very little to cover the costs associated with travelling for medical care.
"Costs have increased significantly for fuel, accommodation, food, vehicle maintenance. The measly increase of 4 cents per kilometre is like breadcrumbs and hardly worth mentioning as a State Budget highlight to target the health care system's pressures," Mr Dametto said.
"North Queenslanders can all agree that the 2023-2024 State Budget delivers very little for those located outside of the South-East bubble."
Both MPs are calling for the subsidy to be doubled, with Mr Dametto stating calls to increase the subsidy had "fallen on deaf ears".
"With an ageing community and a hospital that is in desperate need of funding, many patients in Ingham are required to travel to Townsville or Brisbane for specialist medical care," he said.
"All the Health Minister needs to do is Google 'Townsville accommodation' and she will realise that $70 does not cover costs, with most caravan parks charging close to $100 per night for a one bedroom unit, and good luck trying to find accommodation in Brisbane at that price."
Mr Andrew said he would like to see the State Government increase the budget to $200m so that the subsidy payments can be more in line with costs of living
An E-Petition has also been established by Mr Andrew's office to address the issue.
"People from across my electorate which is 72,534 km2 need medical treatment and care on a daily basis. (They are) often referred to Rockhampton, Cairns, Brisbane or Sunshine Coast," he said.
"(They are required) to travel anything from 50km to thousands of kilometres. Rail, train, bus, road, emergency transfer and don't forget people have to arrange accommodation, food and other necessities including pet care, home care, away from work without pay etc."
Mr Andrew said implications of the current situation contributed to why rural people have a shorter life expectancy and higher rates of illness and disease.
"It leads to serious outcomes and delays in diagnosis and treatments, especially when patients are hesitant due to financial constraints and logistics," he said.
"No one is immune to navigating the PTSS. Every Queenslander should be signing it as we all know somebody that will be accessing the subsidy.
"This effects every Queenslander, because the bigger hospitals are receiving a larger number outside of the catchment area due to lack of health care services within the regions.
"Aside from increasing the patient travel subsidy, more money spent on bringing health care services closer to regional and rural townships where they people closer to home."
The E-Petition closes on August 4, 2023.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
