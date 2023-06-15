North West doctor recognised for commitment to rural communities

A North West doctor is the newest recipient of the highly prestigious Denis Lennox Medal recognising the significant commitment to rural and remote communities.
North West Hospital and Health Service doctor Gabrielle Keating was presented with the award at the Rural Doctors Association of Queensland conference over the weekend.
Dr Keating was announced as the 2023 Outstanding Rural Generalist Trainee for her passion for outreach medicine and her outstanding service to her community and colleagues.
Dr Keating has been working in the North West region for a number of years, completing her fourth, fifth and sixth year medical placements in the region, before coming back to Mount Isa Hospital as an intern in 2022.
"Two weeks into my fourth-year placement I discovered my entire family heritage originated in Cloncurry. It was a great experience delving into my family history and I even found out my grandma was born at the Cloncurry Hospital," Dr Keating said.
"It was my placement in Cloncurry that solidified my decision to continue down the rural generalist pathway and it has really felt like the perfect fit for me."
Dr Keating is currently working as a Resident Medical Officer in the emergency department and was encouraging of other medical students and health professionals to take the opportunity to work in rural and remote areas.
"I think there is a common misconception about the training in rural communities. While training might look different to metro cities, there is so much more to gain professionally, personally, socially and financially."
Health Service Chief Executive Sean Birgan said the recognition was a significant achievement and highlights the commitment and calibre of the workforce serving North West communities.
"We know the important roles our staff play in providing high-quality healthcare in our unique region, so we are delighted that Dr Keating has been recognised for her commitment and service," he said.
"The calibre of staff in our region, and their commitment to our rural and remote communities, allows us to continue to improve health outcomes and deliver effective and efficient healthcare."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
