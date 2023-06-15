North Queensland Register

North West doctor recognised for commitment to rural communities

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
June 16 2023 - 6:55am
A North West doctor is the newest recipient of the highly prestigious Denis Lennox Medal recognising the significant commitment to rural and remote communities.

