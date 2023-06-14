North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Braford cross feeder steers make 304c/$1295 at Gracemere

Updated June 20 2023 - 10:26am, first published June 14 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverside Pastoral, Nebo, sold a run of Brahman and Brangus steers topping at 300c weighing 500kg to return $1502/hd. Picture: Ben Harden
Riverside Pastoral, Nebo, sold a run of Brahman and Brangus steers topping at 300c weighing 500kg to return $1502/hd. Picture: Ben Harden

CQLX combined agents saw a strong yarding this week of 2161 head which consisted of 1489 steers, 527 heifers, 117 cows, 21 bulls and seven cows and calves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.