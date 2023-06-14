North Queensland Register

Senator Susan McDonald demands answers on Torres Strait Islands airstrip decision

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
June 14 2023 - 3:55pm
Senator Susan McDonald is calling for a review of the Torres Strait Island airport closures. File photo.
Senator Susan McDonald is calling for a review of the Torres Strait Island airport closures. File photo.

Shadow Minister for Northern Australia, Senator Susan McDonald, has demanded an urgent review of a decision to close Torres Strait Island airstrips after she questioned CASA staff in Senate Estimates last month about people having to risk their lives travelling in the Strait by boat.

