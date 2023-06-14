The electricity rebates of $550 per household announced by the state government in this week's budget have been described as "a band aid over a bullet wound" by Member for Traeger Robbie Katter.
Mr Katter said on a macro scale the government said this was "a cost of living" budget.
"But I would argue they're trying to mitigate the cost of living increases they've created so it's a little bit disingenuous to say they are trying to help people out when they created the problem," he said.
"Look no further than power prices - that's one of the biggest costs and one of the highest rises in costs that we've encountered and that's all driven by their (the government's) hysterical charge towards net zero emissions."
Mr Katter said the electricity rebates were not misspent money as they were needed by Queenslanders and would be well received.
"But we need to look beyond that and look at why they needed to put a rebate there in the first place - to me it's putting a band-aid over a bullet wound," he said.
According to Mr Katter, the government created the problem of high electricity prices by trying to be a world leader in building renewables.
Member for the Burdekin Dale Last was equally disparaging about the government's electricity rebates saying most of the rebate would be "eaten up" by the 30 per cent hike in power prices on July 1.
"So it's very much a short term sugar hit in that respect and given that they've made that rebate available this year they will have to continue that next year and absorb that into their budget next year," he said.
Mr Last said the budget was "a big spending budget" that was only going to provide a short term sugar hit.
"There's some real clouds on the horizon going forward particularly with the forecast downturn in coal prices and what that will mean to royalties...they're talking within 12 months a 60 per cent reduction and so that's going to have a big impact going forward," he said.
Mr Last was particularly displeased his electorate did not get any money towards road construction and upgrades.
"We've been very vocal and our number one issue across the electorate has been roads and we did not get a cent basically," he said.
"It's really frustrating, particularly the western area of my electorate out around the Isaac region and the Bowen Basin, no funding for any road upgrades out in that area which is very very disappointing given that the great percentage of royalties are flying from that area.
"All I have ever asked for is our fair share of the pie and it's just not coming back to those areas which are generating the wealth for the government."
Mr Last said he was still chasing a permanent doctor for Clermont after five years, more teachers at all the electorate's high schools and kindergarten facilities in places such as Moranbah where there were a lot of young families.
"There was also no funding for a CT scanner at the Ayr Hospital," he said.
Mr Katter said he was also not happy about the allocation of $6 billion for the Borumba Pumped Hydro project near Gympie, but welcomed the $594 million allocation towards Copper String 2032 that involves construction of a 1100km transmission line from Townsville to Mount Isa.
"On a local level as the Member for Traeger I will always be grateful for anything I get and there's things that we've been working really hard for over the years," Mr Katter said.
On that list for budget funding is a CT scanner for Charters Towers Hospital, new accommodation for Mt Isa police and the new Normanton hospital.
Mr Katter welcomes the announcement of free kindergarten for every child, but worries that kindergarten facilities in the North are "struggling to keep the lights on" and find early childhood teachers.
With this state budget his 11th since taking office as the Member for Traeger, Mr Katter rated this one "as similar to all the others".
He said aside from the money for Copper String, this budget was a budget for the South East corner.
"It's entirely a South East focused budget that squanders the wealth that is primarily generated within the regional areas," he said.
Mr Katter said the expenditure on Borumba Dam was going "to hit us in the pocket".
"And they're using one of the greatest royalty booms we've ever received from the budget ironically to pay for this and at the same time are ignoring reinvesting in coal fired stations which help keep the lights on," he said.
Mr Katter said what was also not being talked about was the government's commitments to the Olympics and things like Cross River Rail.
"The government will freely admit that the taps are turned off for any new large infrastructure because (the money) will all be exhausted building stuff for the Olympics and the North and the regions will be paying the cost for that," he said.
"I don't think you could ever look any further to find a better example of how we carry the state than with the royalties from the North and its spent on the whims of a cabinet 2000 km away."
