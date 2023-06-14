North Queensland Register
Queensland State Budget focuses expenditure on SEQ corner once again, according to Northern politicians.

JM
By Judith Maizey
June 14 2023 - 3:00pm
State Member for Traeger Robbie Katter. Picture supplied.
The electricity rebates of $550 per household announced by the state government in this week's budget have been described as "a band aid over a bullet wound" by Member for Traeger Robbie Katter.

