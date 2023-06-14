The Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association is calling on the NT Government to keep motorists safe, after the same stretch of a remote road caused two severe crashes in just one week.
The two motorcycle incidents on the Plenty Highway - which connects Central Australia with the Queensland border - resulted in nearby pastoral stations having to send aircraft, vehicles and staff to the accident sites to administer first aid.
Their pleas for the Government to adequately maintain the road to safe standards have repeatedly fallen on deaf ears.
"One of the accidents was really awful," a witness said.
"The bloke had spinal injuries so we couldn't move him. It's a long time waiting with someone in serious pain before emergency services can arrive - it's a bloody confronting thing for people to have to deal with."
The witness said the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) thankfully came to the aid of the severely injured man, but had to land their plane more than an hour away at the nearest usable airstrip before travelling to the crash site.
"The RFDS then had to ferry back the poor bloke to the plane so that they could airlift him to hospital," he said.
"They did a really good job, but it's hard to get here when the airstrips aren't maintained and the roads are in such bad nick."
The notorious Plenty Highway has long been earmarked for Federal funding to be sealed but works are yet to commence.
The funding program announced last year for the 'Outback Way' initiative will link Queensland with Central Australia and through to Western Australia.
However, maintenance remains the responsibility of the Northern Territory Government, which has proven inept at keeping the road up to public safety standards.
"The road is in such a shocking state it's no surprise this has happened. We've been asking the Department of Infrastructure since the start of the year when they were going to get the road graded, and it just hasn't happened," Tannas Godfrey, Manager at Tobermorey Station, said.
"Now we've got two people in hospital, one with spinal injuries. Who's responsible for that?
"Why is it that if I don't provide a safe working environment for my workers and something like this happens, I can go to jail, but if the Government fails to provide a safe environment for people, they get pay rises?"
Despite the Territory experiencing widespread rainfall and flooding across the majority of regional areas after a prolonged and much needed wet season, in this year's Territory budget funding for road maintenance decreased.
NTCA CEO Will Evans said the need for increases in maintenance had been "entirely predictable".
Literally all you had to do was stick your hand out the window during January, February or March anywhere in the Territory to realise that it was a big wet season. And yet somehow, we cut money from the budget to maintain and fix the roads affected by the weather," he said.
"We've still got billions of dollars in the infrastructure budget this year from money that wasn't spent last year or the year before. We were told it was because of COVID. Then we were told it was because of staff shortages. Then, it was because there weren't enough contractors. That's a lot of excuses while people are still getting maimed on roads that are appalling."
