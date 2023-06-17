The four dairy farmers spoke first-hand of the fears of dairy farmers across three states at the proposal for Coles to purchase milk processing plants from Saputo in NSW and Victoria. Such an unprecedented level of control over the supply chain would allow Coles to severely impact the business of competitors, and once more drive farmgate milk prices down to poverty levels, as they and Woolworths did with dollar-a-litre milk. The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is currently reviewing the proposed purchase but can review only narrow competition issues.

