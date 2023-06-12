North Queensland Register

Julia Creek ICPA awards life membership at state conference

Sally Gall
Sally Gall
June 13 2023 - 7:30am
ICPA Julia Creek branch president Kimberley Wilson with new branch life member Gina Harrington. Picture: Sally Gall
An Isolated Children's Parents' Association member that helped host a state conference in Mount Isa in 1993 and who is still putting her hand up to help in Julia Creek 30 years later was honoured with branch life membership last week.

