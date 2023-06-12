An Isolated Children's Parents' Association member that helped host a state conference in Mount Isa in 1993 and who is still putting her hand up to help in Julia Creek 30 years later was honoured with branch life membership last week.
Gina Harrington originally joined the Burke and Wills ICPA branch, and joined Julia Creek when the more northern branch closed.
According to the citation for her life membership, presented at the state conference dinner in her home town, she has been responsible for recruiting many current members.
Current president Kimberley Wilson, a teacher at the state school in 2001, recalled Ms Harrington's passion for the cause of ICPA.
"It was an organisation working towards quality education for all children from rural locations," she said. "Not only parents but teachers and other stakeholders should be involved."
Ms Wilson said that during her 30 years, Ms Harrington has held the positions of president, treasurer, secretary and publicity officer, and has supported many others in these positions, as well as being a conference delegate on many occasions.
"After 19 years of educating her children, she has remained an active ICPA member, always supporting branch fundraising events, assisting with caravan park dinners and speaking to tourists about the work ICPA does," she said. "Her passion and commitment to ICPA and our branch is to be commended."
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
