The Droughtmaster breed made its presence known at this year's Northern Beef Producers Expo commercial cattle competition in Charters Towers, with one third of entries consisting of Droughtmaster genetics.
The noticeable rise was a result of the society encouraging breeders across central and north west Queensland to enter cattle into the expo.
Droughtmaster Australia CEO Simon Gleeson said they wanted to showcase to northern beef producers what the breed had to offer.
"North Queensland is home of the Droughtmaster breed and the society was founded in Townsville in 1962, and since then, numbers have dropped off over the years, and we see there's a real opportunity to build that back up," Mr Gleeson said.
"We thought this year, as part of our strategic plan, we'll go north and promote the breed and look, the results of the commercial cattle competition speak for themselves."
Mr Gleeson said Droughtmasters maintained that competitive market edge and allowed producers, especially in the north, in the right place to take advantage of premium markets.
"The results show that you can produce Droughtmaster cattle in the north and they can come south to feed lots and into that domestic market for MSA beef," he said.
"That's important for us but again that's the beauty of the breed, you go live export if you want, but you can also go into the southern markets."
"With the live export market softening, I think Brahmans have had that market selling up and there's probably a bigger demand and higher prices for that domestic market and that's where the Droughtmasters are winning."
Mr Gleeson said the key of their strategic plan was to grow their breed geographically.
"That's stud, but it's also in the commercial field as well," he said.
"It's about growing the breed, geographically, so our footprint's bigger, because we're very saturated in that Queensland market."
