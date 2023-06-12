North Queensland Register
Droughtmaster Society makes its presence known at Northern Beef Producers Expo in Charters Towers

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated June 13 2023 - 8:55am, first published 8:00am
Droughtmaster Australia's Carly Stieler and president Todd Heyman, with vendor Ken McKenzie, Yaralla Droughtmasters stud, Blackwater, who sold 23 Droughtmaster steers, weighing 285kg, for 340c/kg at the commercial cattle competition sale on June 2. Picture by Ben Harden
Droughtmaster Australia's Carly Stieler and president Todd Heyman, with vendor Ken McKenzie, Yaralla Droughtmasters stud, Blackwater, who sold 23 Droughtmaster steers, weighing 285kg, for 340c/kg at the commercial cattle competition sale on June 2. Picture by Ben Harden

The Droughtmaster breed made its presence known at this year's Northern Beef Producers Expo commercial cattle competition in Charters Towers, with one third of entries consisting of Droughtmaster genetics.

