Another experienced journalist has joined the North Queensland Register team this week.
Judith Maizey will work from Monday to Wednesday covering the major news and events of the north.
Ms Maizey has more than 30 years experience as a print and radio journalist across Queensland including time in Rockhampton, Emerald and Longreach.
More recently she has been freelancing as a journalist, content writer and public relations specialist.
North Queensland Register editor Lucy Kinbacher said it was exciting to have somebody of Judith's experience on the team.
"The Register now has three very experienced journalists on deck from the Tablelands to Cloncurry and down to Rockhampton for week long coverage," she said.
"I look forward to seeing the high quality journalism that Judith is known to produce gracing the pages of the Register."
If you have a story, get in touch with Judith by emailing judith.maziey@austcommunitymedia.com.au or phoning 0417 546 616.
