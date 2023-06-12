Natural cleaning solutions that are easy to make

The DIY solutions listed in this article are simple, affordable, and effective. Picture Shutterstock

Keeping your home clean and fresh can feel like a part-time job in itself. Maybe even a full-time one, depending on the size of your house and how many people are living in it. Nowadays, many commercial products are carefully marketed as "all-natural" and free of harsh chemical additives. One look at the ingredient list, however, often tells a different story.

The fact of the matter is that you can create your own natural cleaners at a fraction of the cost. In addition to saving money, you can be sure-since you made it yourself-that your cleaning solution really is 100 per cent natural. The DIY solutions listed in this article are simple, affordable, and effective. Once you try them you're unlikely to return to store-bought products.

General purpose cleaner

We begin with your bread and butter: the all-purpose cleaner. Here's what you need:

White vinegar

Water

Your favourite essential oil, or a combination of several (lemon, grapefruit, lavender, and tea tree oil are all good choices)

Mix equal parts vinegar and water together in a spray bottle; then add around 20 drops of essential oil. Shake it up and let it sit for a a day or two. Use it to wipe down your tables, counter tops, refrigerator, dust bins, sinks, and more. Note that there is an enormous selection of essential oils in stores and online.

If you don't want to use vinegar, you can substitute vodka. In that case, make it three parts water and one part vodka.

For laundry

Commercial laundry detergents often contain chemicals like dyes and fragrance, which can harm your skin. You're better off making your own with the following ingredients:

Baking soda

Boric acid (aka Borax)

Natural bar of soap

Essential oil (optional)

Begin by grating the soap until you have one cup. Combine the soap flakes with two cups of boric acid and two cups of baking soda, and add a few drops of essential oil if you please. That's it. One or two tablespoons per load ought to be plenty.

For degreasing

This homemade degreaser is very effective. It's perfect for cleaning grills, stove tops, frying pans, and the like. It consists of:

3 cups water

2 cups white vinegar

1 tablespoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon liquid castile soap ( Dr. Bronner's is the gold standard)

Essential oils (optional)

Combine these ingredients in a spray bottle, shake well, and get to work.

For mould and mildew

Mould and mildew like warm, humid environments with poor ventilation. In addition to being unsightly, mould can negatively affect your health. If you spot any mould in your kitchen or bathroom, you'll want to remove it pronto.

To make a natural mould remover, you need the following:

Water

White vinegar

Baking soda

Hydrogen peroxide

First, mix equal parts water and distilled white vinegar. Add 1 tablespoon of hydrogen peroxide. Shake well. Pour 1/2 cup of baking soda into a dish. Spray your solution into the dish until you have something resembling paste. Apply the paste to the affected area and scrub with a brush.

For glass

Our homemade glass cleaner is similar to our general purpose cleaner, only it calls for less vinegar and a bit of rubbing alcohol. Here is the recipe:

2 cups water

1/4 cup white vinegar

1/4 cup rubbing alcohol

10-15 drops essential oil (again, your choice)

Combine the above ingredients in a spray bottle, shake gently, and use the resulting mixture to polish your windows and mirrors.

For hardwood

Hardwood floors give your home a charming and inviting touch-but only if you keep them clean and maintain their shine. Doing so is incredibly easy with the following DIY all natural hardwood floor cleaner. For this, all you need is:

1 gallon warm water

2 teaspoons castile soap

10 drops grapefruit essential oil

Begin by putting the castile soap and essential oil (it doesn't have to be grapefruit; you can choose anything you like) into a bucket. Add the warm water. Use a mop to gently apply the solution to your floor.

Natural air fresheners

There are many natural and effective ways to freshen the air around your home. You can use an essential oil diffuser, for example, or place freshly cut herbs like rosemary and lavender in a small bowl or vase. You can also put out bowls of fresh ground coffee.

When it comes to air freshener sprays, you've got a number of options. All of them involve water and essential oils such as lemon, grapefruit, eucalyptus, peppermint, lavender, tea tree, and rosemary.