Basalt crash claims life of 19-year-old Townsville man

By Newsroom
Updated June 12 2023 - 11:07am, first published 11:00am
Investigations from the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing. Photo supplied by Queensland Police Service
A police investigation is underway after a 19-year-old man died following a fatal single vehicle crash, north of Charters Towers, early Monday morning.

