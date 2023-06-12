A police investigation is underway after a 19-year-old man died following a fatal single vehicle crash, north of Charters Towers, early Monday morning.
Initial investigations indicate shortly before 3.30am on Monday, a single vehicle was travelling along Gregory Development Road when it crashed near Basult, 42 kilometres north of Charters Towers.
A spokesperson for Queensland Police Service confirmed Queensland Emergency Services were called to the scene and performed CPA on the injured man.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 19-year-old Townsville man, sustained critical injuries as a result of the crash and died at the scene.
Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with CCTV or dashcam from the nearby area to come forward.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.
