North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Brangus No 3 steers make $800 at Sarina

June 12 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weaner No 3 steers sell from $690 - $800 at Sarina
Weaner No 3 steers sell from $690 - $800 at Sarina

Sarina combined agents yarded 200 head on Friday, comprising 100 steers, 85 heifers, 10 cows, and five cows and calves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.