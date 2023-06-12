Weaner No 3 steers sell from $690 - $800 at Sarina

Sarina combined agents yarded 200 head on Friday, comprising 100 steers, 85 heifers, 10 cows, and five cows and calves.
Agenta reported the market was firm on the last fortnight's sale and in line with other local markets.
Buyers attended the sale from Nebo, Rockhampton, and there was strong support from local graziers.
Light weaner steers sold from $360 - $610, while weaner No 3 steers sold from $690 - $800.
Light weaner heifers sold from $360 - $440 and weaner No 3 heifer sold from $460 - $730.
Meatworks cows sold from $920 - $1140, while cows and calves sold from $620 - $940.
Bruce Berry, Walkerston, offered Brangus No 3 steers making $800.
Peter Brieffies, Blue Mountains, sold No 3 crossbred weaner steers making up to $740.
Mark and Kathleen Micallef, Oakenden, sold No 3 Droughtmaster weaner steers for $700.
R G Leggett, Homebush, sold Brangus steers for $790 and weaner heifers for $730.
John Randall, Kuttabul, sold Brangus No3 weaner steers for $750 and weaner Brangus heifers making $600.
Jeff Evans, Sarina Range, sold Simmental store cows for $810.
