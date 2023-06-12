The trip north to the Northern Beef Producers Expo in Charters Towers was a 'worthwhile' venture for Clermont's Mac and Gayle Shann of Cantaur Park, who won most successful new exhibitors at this year's commercial cattle awards.
The Shanns own and manage Lamont Droughtmasters and Charmasters on 11,735 hectare property called Cantaur Park, 100 kilometres north of Moranbah and 160km north east of Clermont in central Queensland.
They also run a commercial herd of Droughtmasters, consisting of approximately 900 to 1000 head of breeders.
This was their first time exhibiting cattle at this year's bumper NBPE commercial cattle sale and competition, held at the H.M Clarke Saleayrds on June 2.
Cantuar Park brought and entered 48 head of cattle into the NBPE commercial cattle competition and sale, including, 25 females and 23 steers.
Ms Shann said they were extremely happy with their results, which they felt was a great testament of the Droughtmaster breed.
"(The NBPE cattle competition) was great for us and great for the breed in general, as there were some great Droughtmasters representing the breed up here from numerous different studs," Ms Shann said.
"The Droughtmaster society were aiming to encourage Droughtmaster breeders to send cattle to this expo to show the northern Beef produces what Droughtmaster cattle had to offer.
"We also felt it was a worthwhile for us to promote our genetics in the same area where we hold our annual bull sale - MAGS."
In the commercial cattle sale and competition, Cantaur Park placed first in class one export bullocks, with their number ought Charmaster meatworks ox pen, weighing 813 kilograms, which made 228c/kg.
In class five section, pen of five Jap Ox, Cantaur Park sold No.1 Charmaster cross steers, weighing 761kg, to make 246c/kg, and one pen topped the category overall at 273c/kg for their No.1 Droughmaster steer pen, which averaged 740kg.
In class six, trade heifers, their pen of Droughtmaster trade heifers, weighing 541kg, took out first place, making 252c/kg, while in class nine, their pen of Droughtmaster cross feeder heifers, returned $1100 per head.
Class 12, pen of five replacement heifers, Cantaur Park's Droughtmaster replacement heifers returned $2525/hd, which placed third overall, and their other pen of heifers made $2200/hd.
Their overall placings put them in front to become the most successful new exhibitor of this year's event.
In class two for single ox bullocks, their Charmaster bullock, weighing 710kg, made 252c/kg.
"Unfortunately, our single bullocks were too heavy for the Jap Ox class but the upside is, we got to show what our genetics can produce," Ms Shann said.
Ms Shann acknowledged cattle prices had dropped significantly in recent times, but were happy with the prices they received.
"Our trade steers fetched the top money of the day for the bullocks, so we were happy with that," she said.
"It was a great result to see our trade heifers win their class and was rewarding to know that they went into a breeding herd.
"They were all registered heifers that had a little bit more size and age than the replacement heifers, so they were ready to go.
"All our bullocks showed incredible weight for age and a lot blew out the top end of the grid."
Ms Shann said they were reluctant to sell some of their young replacement heifers, but felt it was a good opportunity to take them up to the expo and allow people to see and purchase their genetics.
"They were mostly very young number two heifers that would we would normally retain," she said.
"The replacement heifers ticked all the boxes with their beautiful feminine confirmation and will make such great mothers and they will grow into beautiful, big frame cows.
"They fetched a good price as they were quality heifers that we were proud off, and we were pleased with the homes have gone to."
Ms Shann said they would continue supporting the NBPE commercial cattle competition into the future, as it suited their business and marketing of their annual Monty Atkinson Genetics Sale (MAGS) bull sale, held in Charters Towers every November, in conjunction with other family members.
"It's helps showcase both Droughtmaster and Droughtmaster cross cattle, and as Brahman content is becoming less favourable in our markets, it gives produces an insight into what other options there are," she said.
"The Droughtmaster enables people to get more of a premium in the market, as opposed to humped cattle, but also the weight difference can be quite substantial, and the breeder cow is still very drought tolerant.
"Continuing to support the expo is something we will definitely consider each year. It was well run and a real attraction for the north."
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
