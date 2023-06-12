North Queensland Register
Cantaur Park wins most successful new exhibitor at Northern Beef Producer Expo

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated June 12 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 3:00pm
Droughtmaster breeders Mac and Gayle Shann of Cantaur Park, Clermont, with their winning pen of five Droughtmaster feeder steers, which weighed 740kg and sold for 271.2c/kg. Picture by Ben Harden
The trip north to the Northern Beef Producers Expo in Charters Towers was a 'worthwhile' venture for Clermont's Mac and Gayle Shann of Cantaur Park, who won most successful new exhibitors at this year's commercial cattle awards.

