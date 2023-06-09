Cattle prices may have be falling this year but vendors at Richmond's all-breeds bull sale found solid demand for the 41 bulls offered on Friday.
Repeating their feat of last year, Barry and Tanya Christensen's Koon Kool Brahman stud topped the sale with the second bull into the ring, Koon Kool 5315, who was sold to Steven and Rebecca Neal, Nonda West, Julia Creek for $13,500.
They paid a top price of $16,500 for a Koon Kool red Brahman bull at the 2022 sale, which saw a clearance rate of 94 per cent and an average of $6710.
This year the sale cleared 98pc and returned an average price of $6450.
Tanya Christensen said she thought the market would have been tougher, given prices for commercial breeders at the moment.
"Lot 2 was the complete package - he's just 20 months old, with a very big scrotal circumference of 40.5 centimetres for a bull of that age," she said.
The son of a multi-sire bull and a Koon Kool cow, the poll scur bull weighed 686kg and had semen morphology of 83pc.
Rebecca Neal said they kept going back to the stud because the bulls were passing on their good-looking attributes to their progeny.
A bull from one of the four other Brahman studs selling on the day, GI Brahman stud, based at Hughenden, sold for the equal second top price of $9500, also to the Neal family.
Sired by Lanes Creek Sir Soloman 1701, he weighed in at 766kg, was 28 months old, had a scrotal circumference of 37cm, and semen morphology of 94pc.
Casino NSW Charolais stud Glenlea claimed the other two second top prices, bringing two bulls to the sale and selling each of them for $9500 to Ray Matthews, Alaroo, Julia Creek.
Describing it as a solid sale, stud principal Rod Binny said Mr Matthews had bought at their Winton sale in the past, to put Charolais genetics over Brahman cows.
"Interest in Charolais is growing here, especially with the market dynamic change," he said. "They're the breed of choice for people who are crossing right now."
Glenlea recorded the highest average of the nine vendors represented at the sale.
That was closely followed by the other Charolais stud on the grounds, Moondah Charolais and Brahmans, Prairie, who sold three red factor bulls and three white bulls for a top of $8500 and an average of $7250.
One of the red factor bulls, Moondah 28 was reserve champion at the Hughenden Show, and brought $7000.
The Neal family was the sale's largest volume buyer, purchasing seven bulls from Koon Kool, GI Brahmans and Red Stone Brahmans, for an average outlay of $8071.
Six bulls were purchased by Harry and Reg Batt, Plainby Station, Julia Creek, all of them Moondah Charolais, paying an average $7083.
Marty and Camilla Rogers of WH Carter & Co, Bylong Station, Richmond purchased five bulls from Koon Kool, GI Brahmans and Burge Brahmans.
Of the four Gyranda Santa Gertrudis bulls offered by Peter and Nikki Mahony, travelling up from Theodore, three were purchased online by the Knudsen family at Mundubbera, and the other went to Harry and Trisha Batt.
The Droughtmaster bulls on offer were largely bought by Stockplace Marketing, Kennedy Rural, TopX Cloncurry, and Brodie Agencies on behalf of clients.
Stud results:
Selling agents - Stockplace Marketing, Kennedy Rural, simulcast by AuctionsPlus
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
