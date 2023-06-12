North Queensland Register

Slow start to North Queensland's tourist season

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
June 13 2023 - 6:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tourists have started making their way north, after a slow start to the season. Photo: Samantha Campbell
Tourists have started making their way north, after a slow start to the season. Photo: Samantha Campbell

Tourists have delayed travel to North Queensland this year, according to statistics from three northern operators.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.