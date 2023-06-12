His motto in Isolated Children's Parents' Association circles was 'Life's a Beach' for his relaxed approach to the top job and it brought much praise when Jack Beach was awarded ICPA state life membership in his former home town last week.
As well as being his presidential approach, the analogy was printed on a shirt that even then-state Education Minister Anna Bligh was encouraged to wear.
"We who have followed in your footprints on the ICPA beach have had an easier path to follow as a result of your passion and dedication," vice president Wendy Henning told attendees at the Julia Creek conference, adding that he dived in without testing the depth of the water when he attended his first conference in 1990, in Clermont, for work purposes.
He drove home a new state councillor and spent the next 13 years on Queensland state council, taking on the vice president's role in 1996 and also joining federal council in 1997.
He became state president in 2000 and remained in the role until 2003 when he then became the federal ICPA president, holding that job until 2007.
Mr Beach was the first state ICPA president to hold discussions with the newly-formed AgForce, and was invited on a five-day study tour of the UK by Anna Bligh.
"Connections such as these cannot be underestimated and helped ICPA get a seat at the table and be asked for their input in discussions and submissions," Ms Henning said.
A number of education changes - the introduction of blue cards, trialling of bypass schools, UHF radios replaced with telephones in distance education schoolrooms, a new conveyance allowance, introduction of GST, trialling of prep, introduction of in-home care - were introduced during Mr Beach's presidency.
As well as helping negotiate each of those issues with an eye to creating equality of educational opportunities for geographically isolated students, Mr Beach saw the potential for technology to enable members to better connect to progress their lobby, and as a useful tool that shouldn't replace a live teacher.
He is a life member of Julia Creek branch and a federal ICPA life member, and received a Certificate of Appreciation from Queensland state council in 2021.
Two new Certificates of Appreciation were awarded at the conference at Julia Creek to Charleville branch member Judy Treloar and Mitchell-Tomoo founding member Christine McLean.
The latter, who was unable to be present at Julia Creek, was honoured for the commitment she's made to ICPA over 34 years, as a driver of submissions to state and federal conferences, putting her hand up for executive positions within the branch then on the state council.
As well as being state secretary, she was the state treasurer when GST was introduced, which she worked tirelessly on, to ensure ICPA received its due as a not-for-profit organisation.
The Remote Area Travel Allowance was another cause she championed, devoting hours to working with the Dept of Transport to ensure maximum benefit to families in the face of the government's required cost neutral policy.
In recent years she authored a book on ICPA Queensland's history for its 50th anniversary.
Conference delegates heard she was a shining example of why and how ICPA had succeeded over the past fifty years.
A registered nurse, Judy Treloar and her husband Michael joined ICPA in 1984 when she was pregnant with their first child, taking on many branch positions before joining the state council 10 years later in 1994.
From 1996 to 2000 she was the state secretary, and played a key role in convening a state and then a federal conference in Charleville.
Combining her continued commitment to the welfare of rural and remote children with her experience as a board member of the Royal Flying Doctor Service, and her vast experience as an RN, she currently represents ICPA Qld on the Queensland Hospital Schools Board.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
