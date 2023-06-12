North Queensland Register

ICPA Queensland awards life membership to Jack Beach at Julia Creek conference

June 12 2023 - 4:00pm
Queensland ICPA president Louise Martin, centre, with certificate of appreciation recipient Judy Treloar and new life member Jack Beach. Fellow certificate awardee Christine McLean was absent. Picture: Sally Gall
His motto in Isolated Children's Parents' Association circles was 'Life's a Beach' for his relaxed approach to the top job and it brought much praise when Jack Beach was awarded ICPA state life membership in his former home town last week.

