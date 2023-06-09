Mount Isa's Jake Curr will join his fellow Queensland bull riders in Brisbane this weekend for round two of PBR Australia's State of Origin series.
Team Queensland's bull riders will be looking to seal the series win on Saturday June 10, after April's round one victory in Newcastle.
Modelled after the rugby series with the same name, PBR's State of Origin involves two teams of ten, representing New South Wales and Queensland, face off against each other across three events in a state versus state bull riding showdown.
Team Queensland has secured a total of three origin title victories, since the series began in 2019.
PBR Australia General Manager Glen Young said both teams will be welcoming new additions in this second round, with a total of six riders set to make their Origin debut.
"Byrn Francis from Moura will be joining Team Queensland in this round, which will mark his PBR Origin debut," said Mr Young.
"Over on Team New South Wales, there is a total of five new riders making their Origin debut which includes Clint Glass from Willow Tree, Kyle Hall from Mendooran and three international riders, JC Davis and Fraser Babbington, who are both from New Zealand and Romario Leite from Brazil."
Four-time PBR Australia Champion and Team Queensland captain Aaron Kleier said his team are looking to replicate their Newcastle performance next weekend and be crowned the champions of the 2023 series.
"It is a great privilege to put on this maroon jersey and have all the Queenslanders at home supporting you, we're doing it for them really," Kleier said.
"It's always good riding for Queensland because you're riding for your state. All the boys get behind each other and it's always a really good atmosphere."
Team Queensland: Aaron Kleier, Bryn Francis, Jackson Gray, Jake Curr, Kelsey Pavlou, Kurt Shephard, Macaulie Leather, Mitchel Paton, Rylee Ward, Zane Hall. Alt's: Clay Hall, Lane Mellers
Team New South Wales: Clint Glass, Cody Heffernan, Darcy McBean, Fraser Babbington, James Stockdale, JC Davis, Kyle Hall, Romario Leite, Bruno Roberto, Will Purcell
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.