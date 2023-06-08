Over 5000 little red flying-foxes arrive in Charters Towers

The Charters Towers Regional Council has entered the watch and act phase of its flying-fox relocation program due to the risk to flying-fox young.
On 29 May, the council notified the Department of Environment and Science of its intention to relocate the flying-foxes, subsequently beginning activities on June 1.
The decision to take swift action was prompted by the arrival of over 5000 little red flying-foxes on May 27. Within a few days, the strain on tree limbs became evident, posing potential risks to the safety of all park goers.
Mayor Frank Beveridge said that in consideration of the safety of the flying-fox young, the council had chosen not to extend the relocation efforts beyond Lissner Park at this stage.
"The well-being of these vulnerable creatures remains the primary concern, and any further relocation attempts could potentially endanger their survival," he said.
"It is important to note that little red flying-foxes are transitory creatures and are expected to leave the area once the native food supplies diminish.
"Council remains confident that, in due course, the flying-foxes will naturally move on."
While the council's primary focus is on addressing the challenges posed by the little red flying-foxes, it is worth mentioning that black flying-foxes, with their smaller numbers, have minimal impact on the park and the wider community.
Consequently, the council's level of concern regarding the black flying-foxes is considerably lower.
The council said it understood the inconvenience caused to park goers and local residents due to the presence of flying-foxes and reassured the community that necessary measures are being taken to manage the situation effectively, ensuring the safety of all stakeholders while preserving the local ecosystem.
"The council appreciates the understanding and cooperation of the community during this period. Residents are encouraged to stay updated through the council's website," a statement read.
