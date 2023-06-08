North Queensland Register

Towers in watch and act mode for flying-foxes

By Newsroom
Updated June 9 2023 - 9:38am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Over 5000 little red flying-foxes arrive in Charters Towers
Over 5000 little red flying-foxes arrive in Charters Towers

The Charters Towers Regional Council has entered the watch and act phase of its flying-fox relocation program due to the risk to flying-fox young.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.