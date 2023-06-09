The state government has defended the standard of water facilities on primary stock routes despite drovers claiming otherwise.
Drover Bill Little said there had been no changes to the stock route since the government passed its long-awaited legislation in February.
Mr Little has been on the road after taking delivery of a mob of 2000 Brahman heifers owned by the Georgina Pastoral Company. He said the season was the best he had seen in the Winton and Longreach districts, but the watering points needed serious work
"I haven't noticed any such changes in the long awaited reforms to the stock route as yet," he said.
"There is plenty of water available, but the problem is it can't get into the troughs fast enough as the pipes do not have a high flow rate."
He said some of the watering points needed to be upgraded as they were inadequate to walk 2000 head.
A Department of Resources spokesperson said they had minimum specifications for the construction of new and upgraded water facilities, which aimed to provide sufficient water flow to 2000 head of cattle in two to three hours.
"More than $1 million in annual capital works funding is made available by the Queensland government to local governments to upgrade the stock route network," they said.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
