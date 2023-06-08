The planning of a Country University Centre in Mount Isa is well-underway following the incorporation of the centre this week.
Mount Isa City Council was successful in a $1 million grant from the federal government to establish a Regional University Centre in Mount Isa.
The centre will offer local students the support and modern facilities needed to undertake tertiary education without needing to leave the area.
Mount Isa City Council councillor and Mount Isa Country University Centre board chair Peta MacRae said this was a great start to supporting local students.
"It is really exciting that the university centre has been incorporated and we are now working towards establishing a centre locally," Cr MacRae said.
"The centre will offer the facilities and the support staff for students studying through their university externally. Staff can assist students with how to write an assessment or reference correctly.
"We are really targeting first year family university students as well. Some kids may not have a quiet designated space to study, high speed wi-fi, or technology; so this space will cater to that also."
While original plans had suggested the centre would be located at the Mount Isa Library, Cr MacRae said the facility was now going to be located at TAFE Queensland on Abel Smith Parade.
"We couldn't get that through with the capital works that was required, so we ended up going to TAFE (Queensland) and taking on a two-year lease in a spare building they have there," she said.
"Once we receive the grant money, council will be managing the works to get the building ready for us.
"We have created a board that currently includes myself, principals of the two high schools, Chris Pocock and Kathleen McCarthy, as well as Pete Tuppurainen from Trek Advisory.
"Our next step is to start upgrade the building and employ a centre manager around August to start working with industry ahead of the proposed opening in early 2024."
The $1 million is less than what was originally announced in May 2022, after the new federal government expanded the funding from three centres to five.
"We were successful in obtaining funding before the federal election," Cr MacRae said.
"With the change of government, they made the decision to make five centres, so everyone's funding was reduced.
"There has been a lot of back and forth about how much we could work into the budget."
There are currently 40 Regional University Centres across Australia and only four in Queensland, at Roma, Dirranbandi, St George and Goondiwindi.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
