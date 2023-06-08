A central Queensland man has been charged by police for allegedly interfering with the operations of a cattle property on the Bravus Mining and Resources' mining lease near Clermont.
A spokesperson for Queensland Police Service confirmed a 21-year-old Belyando man was charged with the alleged wilful damage of a gate and a surveillance camera on the northern side of Morey Carmichael Boundary Road on April 18.
In a statement released by Bravus Mining and Resources, the man's charges relate to him allegedly forcing open, and then pinning back, a cattle gate designed to prevent livestock from wandering onto a public road.
The man has also allegedly attempted to hide his actions by using cow excrement to obscure a security camera, damaging it in the process.
In one video posted to social media from the unlawful protest camp last week, activist Coedie McAvoy complained: "why does (sic) cattle get rights over us?"
"This system is like, oh, well, they could say, 'oh well you chose to live here'. And I said, well, I didn't choose to live here. They chose to have their cattle in here," Mr McAvoy said in the video.
"... cattle is (sic) a limitation of my rights, because it's an economic benefit."
A spokesperson for Bravus Mining and Resources said the company installed security cameras after local graziers told the company the activists' behaviour had made them fear for the welfare of their people, including young jillaroos, following heated interactions between some pastoral workers and activists about cattle on the land.
"We're extremely concerned that the activists who are camped on our Mining Lease without our permission have stepped up their dangerous and anti-social behaviour interfering with gates and cattle grazing in the area," the Bravus Mining and Resources spokesperson said in a statement.
"For months we've raised the alarm about the activists' increasingly erratic and threatening behaviour towards our workers, Traditional Owners, and public figures, and now they appear to want to abolish grazing in central Queensland because farmers and cattle are a 'limitation of their human rights'.
"We installed security cameras to help keep our people, neighbours, and their cattle and property safe."
Footage released from Bravus Mining and Resources' security cameras showed an activist sabotaged stock gates, behaviour which the company said has disrupted cattle breeding and let cattle loose into the public road reserve.
"We've written to our neighbours to let them know what has happened and to suggest they stay alert in case the activists continue to interfere with cattle and gates in the local area," the Bravus Mining and Resources spokesperson said in a statement.
"It's time the Queensland government stepped in and removed the unauthorised protest camp from our mining lease to protect the rights of law-abiding miners and pastoralists to go to work and do their job without fear of activist intimidation, harassment, or sabotage."
The 21-year-old Belyando man was due to appear at Clermont Magistrates Court on Wednesday, June 7.
