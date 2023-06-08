Mixed quality at Charters Towers

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 2049 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 951 prime cattle and 1098 store Ccattle.
The prime cattle consisted of 273 bullocks, 87 heifers, 281 cows and 310 bulls. Store cattle consisted of 752 steers, 339 heifers and seven cows and calves.
Cattle comprised a mixed quality yarding with isolated pens of prime cattle and there were minimal lines of quality store cattle on offer.
The yarding was drawn from Greenvale, Mt Garnet, Hughenden, Richmond, as well as local and coastal areas.
Bullocks were quoted unchanged, heifers were 5c dearer, cows were 5-10c easier, and bulls were 5c easier on last week's rates.
Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 284c and averaged 231c, and those over 500kg topped at 280c to average 260c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 248c and averaged 229c. Cows under 400kg made 179c and averaged 157c, while cows over 400kg reached 199c, averaging 180c. Bulls under 450kg made 282c and averaged 250c, while bulls over 450kg reached 270c to average 245c.
Bullocks topped at 262c, sold on a/c G and D Donovan, to weigh at 760kg to return $1992/hd.
Best priced trade heifers presented on a/c LD Knuth & Co Trust sold for 240c, weighing 491kg to return $1178/hd.
The top pen of cows was sold by Callan Farming for 199c, weighing 553kg to return $1100/hd.
Bulls sold on a/c LD Knuth & Co Trust made 254c and weighed 766kg to return $1947/hd.
Store cattle were made up of smaller lines of high quality weaners selling to firm rates based on last week's sale,
Feeder weight steers and heifers remained firm and light weight weaner heifers experienced a slight correction.
Steers under 200kg reached 332c to average 285c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 360c, averaging 275c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 338c and averaged 243c and steers over 400kg sold to 286c to average 244c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 212c and averaged 194c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 240c, averaging 215c, and heifers 320 - 370kg made 240c to average 225c.
A pen of 19 steers a/c BJ Detenon and SM Begg made 360c and weighed 218kg, returning $784/hd.
A good pen of 14 heifers a/c R Baudino made 238c, weighing 346kg and returning $823/hd.
Five cows and calves sold on a/c MJ and MJ Investments returned $1150/unit.
