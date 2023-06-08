Mixed quality at Charters Towers

Steers and bullocks under 500kg sold to 284c and averaged 231c, and those over 500kg topped at 280c to average 260c. Heifers under 540kg sold to 248c and averaged 229c. Cows under 400kg made 179c and averaged 157c, while cows over 400kg reached 199c, averaging 180c. Bulls under 450kg made 282c and averaged 250c, while bulls over 450kg reached 270c to average 245c.

