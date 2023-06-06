RFDS mental health efforts making a difference on the Cape

The Royal Flying Doctor Service (Queensland Section) Mental Health and Wellbeing Service is providing a $30 to $1 return in social value to areas of Cape York, according to an independent review just released.
The two-phased analysis, conducted from March through September 2022 by Freestone Associates and Pamele Analytics, provides evidence of the impact the Flying Doctor's MHWS program is having on individuals, local organisations, and regional communities in the region.
A spokesperson said it demonstrated that as part of a coordinated care approach, the RFDS helps make critical and culturally appropriate services more accessible within areas of Cape York.
The review identified a range of benefits including improved mental health and wellbeing for individuals, reduced alcohol and drug use, a decrease in family violence and a reduction in stigma around mental health issues.
RFDS (Queensland Section) executive general manager nursing and clinical services Lee Poole said that in light of the well-documented inequality of mental health services between urban and rural or remote areas, the review demonstrated that the Flying Doctor's MHWS supports positive change.
"The fact that every $1 dollar investment in RFDS MHWS is providing a net social value of $29.95 highlights the potential for this program to provide greater life-changing outcomes for even more Queenslanders," Mr Poole said.
"The analysis showed that the Flying Doctor's tailored MHWS approach within areas of Cape York almost always resulted in at least one positive benefit but also often had a ripple effect that facilitated multiple and compounding outcomes.
"It's particularly encouraging that we can support true gains for Indigenous Australians, who account for more than two-thirds - 68 per cent of the Cape York population."
ALSO READ:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.