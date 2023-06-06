North Queensland Register

Flying Doctor's mental health service provides $30 to $1 return

Updated June 6 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 5:00pm
RFDS mental health efforts making a difference on the Cape
The Royal Flying Doctor Service (Queensland Section) Mental Health and Wellbeing Service is providing a $30 to $1 return in social value to areas of Cape York, according to an independent review just released.

