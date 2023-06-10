North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed
Comment

Dairy farmers must get quotes from all processors and be decisive

By Eric Danzi, Eastausmilk Ceo
June 10 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dairy farmers must explore options
Dairy farmers must explore options

All processors have now released their starting milk prices for 2023/24 and it is time for all dairy farmers to properly explore their options. All farmers who are off contract should speak to all processors who may want their milk and get estimates of everyone before making decisions about their future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.