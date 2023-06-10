Dairy farmers must explore options

As reported last week, Lactalis has announced a 5c/L reduction in price to around 82c/L on average. Norco, DFMC and Bega have all lifted payments to farmers by around 1c/L and all are estimated to average around 88c/L. However, there is no such thing as an average farmer so there will be great variation as to which processor would pay an individual farmer the highest price which is why you must get estimates from everyone.