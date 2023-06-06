The huge contribution that two Julia Creek locals especially have put towards getting better educational opportunities for children in rural Queensland was one of the highlights of the welcome given by Scott Harrington to those attending the 52nd annual Isolated Children's Parents' Association conference.
It may be the first time that the community has hosted the rural education lobby group's conference but two members, Jack Beach and Lorraine McGuinness have each been state and federal presidents.
On Monday evening, Mr Harrington recalled his years getting Primary Correspondence School lessons for a term on the train, and shared that a convent school had educated around 1000 students in the small town in its 40-year history.
"The conference committee is small in number, with limited facilities, but it will get the job done, to make further opportunities for rural students," he said.
The conference takes place over June 6-7.
ALSO READ:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.