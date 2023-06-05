The heartland of cropping on the Atherton Tablelands hosted agriculture of a different kind when around 100 farmers gathered to learn about regenerative agriculture at the weekend.
Representing agriculture across various commodities including horticulture, beef cattle, cane and cropping, participants delved deeply into regenerative agricultural principles, heard from some of the industry's experts and learnt about farmers' own journeys, from conventional to regenerative practices.
The Soil to Food 2023 Conference heralded the end of a five year project, Healthy Farming Futures, funded by the Federal Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, and delivered in the Wet Tropics region by Terrain NRM, the conference organisers.
The project, the second iteration of its kind, aimed to help farmers improve their farming practices to achieve better social, economic and environmental outcomes.
Some 75 farmers who farm across 26,817 hectares in the Wet Tropics participated in the project - each had to express an interest - the cornerstone of which was a six day soil training course, supported by technical training, workshops and field days.
Sally Fields, the conference organiser who leads the Healthy Farming Futures project, said the two day event had a strong focus on sharing farmer experiences, based on feedback provided by the farming community.
"Of the 18 presenters 14 were farmers with skin in the game," Ms Fields said.
"We wanted to facilitate a mindset of change through sharing farmer-led innovation that supported healthy soils, healthy people and healthy profits."
Industry experts like Dr Christine Jones, an internationally renowned ground cover and soil ecologist, set the scene with her insights, gathered across a lifetime of working with farmers and graziers to implement regenerative land management practices.
"Most of the scientific research in recent decades has focused on inputs rather than the life of the soil," Dr Jones said. "Most of us have been born into a system where everything you do in the garden and on the farm is input based.
"But what if we say we are not going to use those inputs; what if we say we are going to look at soil as a functional system and work on processes."
Dr Jones said soil microbial diversity was key to healthy soils.
She presented examples of farmers planting multi-species cash crops - including a 19-way mix - from seven plant families, with no fertiliser and no pesticides but still reaping rewards.
She also promoted international examples where governments are offering monetary incentives to farmers to plant multi species crops from different plant families for pastures which has been shown to reduce input costs, the need for fertilisers and improve soil structure and water quality.
"For those that live on the Atherton Tablelands you do have well structured soil but in many other parts of Australia soil is like this concrete floor," Dr Jones said.
"It doesn't have any structure so water cannot infiltrate, air can't get in.
"All the functions that we want soil to perform for us are carried out by microbes and microbes work together in teams, to get soil as a healthy, living system."
Terrain NRM manager soil health, strategy, data and comms Jorg Edsen said interest in regenerative agriculture was growing with the "innovators and early adopters" leading the way.
But there was still a lot of work to be done to connect with other conventional farmers in the Wet Tropics, he said.
"I think it's important to highlight that there is no one way of doing it right," Mr Edsen said.
"It varies between commodities and environments. You need to understand the principles and see how it can apply to you and do what works for you."
