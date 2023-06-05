North Queensland Register

FNQ farmers learn about regenerative agriculture

By Lea Coghlan
June 5 2023 - 4:00pm
Farmers made up the audience at the Soil to Food 2023 Conference in Atherton at the weekend. Photo by Lea Coghlan
The heartland of cropping on the Atherton Tablelands hosted agriculture of a different kind when around 100 farmers gathered to learn about regenerative agriculture at the weekend.

