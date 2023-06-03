The Angus family of Dawson Vale Station at Belyando Crossing claimed top honours at this year's Northern Beef Producers Expo commercial cattle competition on Friday.
Held at the H.M Clarke Saleyards in Charters Towers, the local agricultural cooperative celebrated its seventh year with the cattle competition adding a successful fifth run to the tally.
Up to 15 vendors from across North Queensland and as far south as Blackwater and north west of Julia Creek, penned a total of 412 head of cattle, consisting of 251 prime cattle and 161 store cattle.
Ribbons and trophies were presented for prime, feeder and store cattle following the earlier competition judging and subsequent sale held at the Dalrymple Saleyards on June 2.
The Angus family have been breeding cattle for over 40 years, which includes 23 years spent fostering a commercial Droughtmaster herd at Dawson Vale Station (25,900 hectares), 150km south of Charters Towers.
Owned by Neil and Narelle Angus, the station is managed and run by their son Kurt and daughter-in-law Mellissa Angus, Hillside Droughtmasters.
The Angus' bolstered their cattle enterprise in the early 20s, after purchasing neighbouring properties, Binjaringo (39,659 ha) and Plains Creek Station (29,946 ha).
Now running about 3000 commercial breeders across the whole aggregation, the Angus family have enjoyed an great grass-growing season at Dawson Vale after years of battling drought.
Speaking on-behalf of the family, Kurt said they were humbled with the result, as this was their fifth time entering the annual competition since its inception.
"This has certainly been five years in the making and we finally got there in the end," Mr Angus said.
"We've been pretty close to winning most successful exhibitor in previous years, but we never quite got there.
"Given the quality of the cattle presented this year as a whole, it makes this win even more special for us to walk away with, because it was an exceptional yarding of cattle this year."
Cattle were assessed on how they presented, weight for age and confirmation of carcase.
Their premium Shorthorn x Droughtmaster bullock offering, which won best pen of five export bullocks, averaged 736kg to equal $2060 per head.
Mr Angus said the Northern Beef Producers Expo was a great opportunity to showcase the quality of cattle that producers can produce not only in the Charters Towers region, but also down into central Queensland and into the north.
"The NBPE is just a great opportunity to showcase your cattle, whether it's through a stud exhibit or a commercial cattle competition," he said.
"This event is cementing it's self for a spot for producers to showcase and benchmark their herd."
The evening concluded with a fundraising auction conducted by local agents to raise money for charity.
North Queensland Register will have a full wrap up on the Northern Beef Producers Expo and commercial cattle competition in the June 15 print edition.
