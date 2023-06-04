More Queenslanders will be eligible for assistance to make their homes stronger and safer in a much-welcome boost to a popular program that helps to protect low-income homeowners in cyclone-prone coastal communities.
The Household Resilience Program, first launched by the Palaszczuk Government in 2018, has already assisted over 4300 vulnerable households to strengthen homes built before 1984, to better withstand extreme weather.
The program will now be extended by up to three years after the Albanese Government announced a $20 million funding boost.
It is expected the new funding will enable resilience works for up to 1100 more homes.
"Building more resilient homes is the key to building stronger communities in North Queensland," Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers said.
"This boost will help more people to put protections in place to limit the damage when storm season rolls around.
"Disaster response and recovery is important but if we can make homes more resilient and resistant to the kind of wild weather which has become more frequent in these parts in recent years, Queenslanders will be much better off."
Eligible works include roof, garage door and house frame upgrades and replacements, roof structural strengthening using external over-batten tiedowns as well as window protection measures such as cyclone shutters or screens.
The program also has a proven record of success in lowering insurance premiums with the most recent data reported from homeowners showing approved works achieved an average reduction of 10.3 per cent.
"Queensland is affected by more natural disasters than anywhere else in Australia - in fact we've been impacted by over 100 major events since 2011, causing more than $22 billion in damage," Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.
"Many of the 4311 low-income households we've already helped through the first three phases of our Household Resilience Program are aged over 55 - in fact a third are aged over 65 - and up to 10pc of all applicants are uninsured.
"Fortunately, most insurers do offer discounts for policyholders who make their homes more resilient - it's common sense to reward people for reducing the risks and the costs of future claims."
The funding announcement is the first from the Albanese Government's new Disaster Ready Fund.
"This is the first funding announcement from the Albanese Government's new Disaster Ready Fund, and we're committed to ensuring Queenslanders are better prepared and better protected for future natural disasters," Federal Minister for Emergency Management, Murray Watt.
"Reports show Australia spends far more on disaster recovery than it does on preparing for disasters, and that mindset needs to change.
"By making homes more resilient, we can help to reduce the impacts of future disasters, while bringing down insurance costs in the meantime."
Low-income Queenslanders who own older homes within 50km of the coast from Bundaberg north to the Northern Territory border are encouraged to consider applying while funding is still available.
Household Resilience Program
The Household Resilience Program assists low-income owner-occupiers who live in homes built before 1984 and located within 50km of the coastline from Bundaberg to the Queensland/Northern Territory border, to undertake building works that make their homes more resilient to extreme weather, especially cyclones.
To date, the program has awarded grants to 433 applicants in the Mackay region, 878 in the Cairns region, 2015 in Townsville region as well as 338 in Rockhampton region and 647 in the Bundaberg region.
Disaster Ready Fund
The Australian Government has established the Disaster Ready Fund and will invest up to $1 billion over five years from 2023-24 to reduce risks, lower recovery costs and build community resilience to extreme weather events.
The DRF replaces the Emergency Response Fund, which terminates on 30 June 2023.
The ERF committed $50 million per year for resilience building measures. The DRF will commit up to four times that amount - up to $200 million per year - and will help shift the focus from recovery and repair to disaster prevention.
The DRF will complement, rather than duplicate, the recovery funding available under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA). It will be administered by the National Emergency Management Agency..
More information on the Disaster Ready Fund can be found on NEMA's website.
