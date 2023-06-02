The Northern Beef Producers Expo's commercial cattle sale saw a yarding dominated by heavy weight meatworks cattle on Friday, where a quality run of meatworks ox made 280c/kg.
The premium Shorthorn x Droughtmaster bullock offering, drawn from the Angus family's Dawsonvale Station, Belyando Crossing district, averaged 736kg to equal $2060 per head.
The pen took out best pen of five export bullocks on the day.
Other highlights in the store market, included a run of five Droughtmaster replacement heifers, from Mac and Gayle Shann of Cantaur Park, Clermont, which averaged $2525 per head to Fletchervale Pastoral Company, Charters Towers, who plans to return them to the paddock.
In total, Charters Towers combined agents yarded 412 head of cattle, consisting of 251 prime cattle and 161 store cattle.
The prime section included 143 bullocks, 35 heifers and 73 cows, while the store section consisted of 108 steers and 53 heifers.
Cattle were drawn from Prairie, Torrens Creek, Charters Towers, Basalt, Gumlu, Clermont, Blackwater and Middlemount.
In the trade competition, the best priced trade heifers were presented to Lisgar Pastoral Company, whose heifers, weighing 526kg, sold for 254c/kg to return $1337/head.
The top pen of cows were also sold by Lisgar, with their pen of Droughtmaster cows, weighing 640kg, making 206c/kg, to realise $1319/hd.
There were plenty of store cattle that were supplied for the show, with only minimal pens offered for sale on the day.
The McKenzie family of Yaralla Droughtmaster stud at Blackwater, sold 23 Droughtmaster steers, weighing 294kg, for 340c/kg to return $999/hd.
A pen of five feeder steers from Dumma Pastoral, weighing 408kg, made 300c/kg to return $1224/hd.
Overall, 143 bullocks and steers averaged 250c/kg, 25 prime heifers averaged 246c/kg, for a top of 254c/kg, while 73 cows averaged 182c/kg.
In the store market, 68 steers between 200-400kg averaged 320c/kg, while 53 heifers averaged 245c/kg for a top of 274c/kg.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
