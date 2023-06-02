North Queensland Register
Northern Beef Producers Expo kicks off in Charters Towers | Photos

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated June 2 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 2:30pm
Hundreds of people are expected to make their way to the Charters Towers H.M Clarke Saleyards over the next two days for the annual 2023 Northern Beef Producers Expo, one of the largest agricultural field days in the region.

