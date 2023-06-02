Hundreds of people are expected to make their way to the Charters Towers H.M Clarke Saleyards over the next two days for the annual 2023 Northern Beef Producers Expo, one of the largest agricultural field days in the region.
This year's event has seen a record number of exhibitors from across Queensland present their business and products to attendees which ranged from tractors and farming equipment to cattle.
The commercial cattle competition kicked off in earnest on Friday morning, as well as the junior prime judging competition at the H.M Clarke saleyards.
The dog trials are another popular attraction, with the open finals to start at 6.30pm Friday.
Take a look at who was seen enjoying the expo.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.