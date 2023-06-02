North Queensland Register

Voice to Parliament information sessions coming to FNQ

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated June 2 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kuku Yalanji man and Uluru Dialogue representative Alwyn Lyall speaking. Picture supplied.
Kuku Yalanji man and Uluru Dialogue representative Alwyn Lyall speaking. Picture supplied.

Far North Queenslanders are being given the opportunity to ask questions about the Voice to Parliament, with a number of information sessions schedules, beginning in Atherton today, June 2.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.