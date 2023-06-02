Far North Queenslanders are being given the opportunity to ask questions about the Voice to Parliament, with a number of information sessions schedules, beginning in Atherton today, June 2.
The sessions are being led by Wamba Wamba man and Uluru Dialogue leader Eddie Synot and Kuku Yalanji man and Uluru Dialogue representative Alwyn Lyall.
The sessions are designed to give local communities access to information about the Voice and upcoming referendum, and are part of the Uluru Dialogue's ongoing commitment to raising awareness of the coming referendum for a First Nations Voice at a grassroots level.
Mr Lyall said the FNQ Voice team was focused on raising awareness and support for the referendum across the region.
"We're energised by the support we have seen in these sessions so far and encourage anyone who wants to learn more about the Voice to come along," he said.
"Run by the Uluru Dialogue and traditional owners, our aim with these sessions is to get out in the community and yarn with locals about the Voice.
"It's through discussions and conversations like these that we will help inform the Australian public. That is what we are here to do."
Mr Lyall said it had been great to see support growing among the towns and communities they'd been meeting with right around Far North Queensland, saying they were really productive conversations.
The first session is scheduled to take place at the Tablelands Regional Council coordination centre in Atherton on Friday, June 2, from 6-8pm.
Next Tuesday, June 6, people in Cooktown will have their chance, meeting at the Cooktown Shire Hall, also from 6-8pm.
The meetings then move to Mossman Town Hall on Wednesday, June 7, and the Kuranda CWA hall on Thursday, June 8, both scheduled for 6-8pm.
The final session will be at Innisfail's shire hall council hall on Saturday, June 10, between 10am and 12 noon.
ALSO READ:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.