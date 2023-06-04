North Queensland Register

Talk About It Tuesday puts spotlight on mental health

By Lea Coghlan
June 4 2023 - 2:30pm
Turning a tragedy into an offer of help. Picture supplied
Two Cape York families have used an unimaginable tragedy to create a safe space for people struggling with mental health issues.

