Two Cape York families have used an unimaginable tragedy to create a safe space for people struggling with mental health issues.
Talk About It Tuesday is a Facebook group established by Debbie Jackson, Ups and Downs, an outstation on Wolverton Station, Archer River, and friend Jackie Perry and her daughters Claire, Kate and Jess, from Coen.
The families are connected by tragedy - Mrs Jackson lost her son Dillon to suicide in 2014 and Dan Perry took his own life two years ago.
Intended to serve the local community of Coen and the Cape, the group has grown to have more than 1200 members in just over a year.
"We started the walk, Conquer the Corrugations, to honour Dillon but it was only one weekend in the 12 months where you felt you could talk freely about what happened," Mrs Jackson said.
"But suicide is every day."
When friend Jackie Perry and family went through the same experience, the pair decided it was time to provide a safe space for those suffering from mental health issues and equally, the loved ones supporting them.
The initiative has been embraced wholeheartedly, with the group receiving support from people in Western Australia, Victoria, Brisbane and internationally.
Tuesday was the day both families lost their sons. The group encourages people to wear the funky, conversation-starting TradeMutt shirts to highlight mental health awareness.
READ ALSO:
"We are a support group for people who have been through a loss but we are also there to help people that may be struggling," Mrs Perry said.
"If we can highlight the hurt that is left behind afterwards it might make them rethink of doing something that might hurt their family."
The response to the initiative highlights the real need for support networks, particularly in remote communities like Cape York.
"It's really difficult to get acute help when you are unwell," Jess Perry said.
"We would like to have some kind of system in place for people to get immediate help where they can be treated acutely and then help them follow up with GP to make a longer term plan."
Step by step, initiatives such as TAIT and advocacy efforts are breaking down barriers.
The Jackson and Perry families are buoyed by the support shown to the initiative but they dream of bigger things like grief support groups in remote communities.
Iconic Cape York events, the Weipa Rodeo and Laura Rodeo and Campdraft Association, are fundraising at their 2023 events for the group. Queensland Health has also established a mental health support project being rolled out in Cooktown, Weipa and Torres Strait.
"We want to provide a safe place for people, and to know you are loved, your life is valued and you are safe and important," Claire Perry said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.