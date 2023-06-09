North Queensland Register
Home/Opinion
Opinion

Talk of the Town: Introduction to the school room

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
June 10 2023 - 6:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Journalist Samantha Campbell writes about what it was like entering the school room for the first time with her son. Photo supplied.
Journalist Samantha Campbell writes about what it was like entering the school room for the first time with her son. Photo supplied.

Teaching kids in the most remote parts of the bush definitely has its challenges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.