A Gelbvieh stud from Ravenshoe has taken out top honours in a new stud beef cattle competition run by the Atherton Show Society.
More than 50 nominations from six Tableland studs - each representing a different beef breed - entered the competition, held for the first time in the lead up to the show in early July.
The competition was introduced to help promote the beef cattle industry in the region and by all accounts was a resounding success for its first appearance.
Atherton Show Society event manager Kylie Lang said judge Kurt Angus, Hillside Droughtmasters, Charters Towers, had his work cut out in determining the best animals in the Tropical, European and British cattle breeds.
While judging individual animals in isolation was challenging, Mrs Lang said the benefit of being able to see the exhibits in their natural environment firsthand and speak one-on-one with the stud owners helped.
Thomas Bewick, Cherryburn Gelbvieh, Ravenshoe, took out supreme bull and a host of other awards in the European and British breeds sections including best breeders group.
Mr Bewick established the Gelbvieh stud - one of only two in North Queensland - 15 years ago, having been impressed with the breed's growth rate and temperament.
A regular on the show circuit, Mr Bewick praised the show society for introducing the on-farm competition.
In the Tropical breeds, Mandy Scott, Millstream Springs Cattle Company, East Evelyn, took out supreme champion female with Miss Hollywood, and also won and placed in other categories.
The six participants were Mandy Scott, Millstream Springs Cattle Company, East Evelyn; Kirsty Hayes, Hayes Rural - AK Brahmans, Atherton; Bill and Anne Cover, Beki Speckle Park, Kairi; Thomas Bewick, Cherryburn Gelbvieh, Ravenshoe; Russell Kidd, Maple Downs, Malanda, and Kellie Williams, Kel-lee Droughtmasters, Upper Barron.
