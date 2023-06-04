North Queensland Register
International search for weed control options for Wet Tropics farmers

By Lea Coghlan
June 5 2023 - 7:30am
Navua sedge pathogen collection in Kenya, from left, Dr Kunjithapatham Dhileepan (QDAF), Roger Shivas (USQ) and Fredrick Munyao Mutie (East African Herbarium, Kenya). Picture supplied
Navua sedge pathogen collection in Kenya, from left, Dr Kunjithapatham Dhileepan (QDAF), Roger Shivas (USQ) and Fredrick Munyao Mutie (East African Herbarium, Kenya). Picture supplied

Biological control options for an invasive weed which is wreaking havoc on pastures throughout Far North Queensland have been sent to the United Kingdom for testing.

