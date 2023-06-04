Biological control options for an invasive weed which is wreaking havoc on pastures throughout Far North Queensland have been sent to the United Kingdom for testing.
Navua sedge (Cyperus aromaticus), a native of equatorial Africa, is an extremely aggressive perennial sedge affecting the beef, dairy and sugarcane industries in the Queensland wet tropics.
It is unpalatable and can form dense stands by replacing palatable tropical pasture species.
Current management options are mechanical and chemical, which are expensive and offer only short-term solutions.
The collaborative search to find a cost effective biological control treatment has gone international with researchers and scientists visiting Africa in a bid to find a solution.
A fully-fledged biocontrol project started in February 2020, funded by the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, the Federal Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, AgriFutures Australia, and the Cassowary Coast, Tablelands and Hinchinbrook local councils.
The project is being led by Dr Kunjithapatham Dhileepan, Biosecurity Queensland (BQ), and aims to assess the feasibility of biological control options, look at specialist natural enemies that can be used as classical biocontrol agents and conduct specificity tests for prioritised agents.
A Biosecurity Queensland (BQ) spokesperon said native range surveys have identified three promising biological control agents.
These are a smut fungus (Cintractia kyllingae) that infects flower heads and seeds, a rust fungus (Uredo kyllingae-erectae) that attacks leaves and stems and an inflorescence-colonising ascomycetous fungus (Curvularia tanzanica).
Multiple agents that target different parts of Navua sedge may be needed to reduce seed production and minimise its impact and spread.
"BQ has prioritised two agents being the flower-infecting smut and leaf-and-stem-infecting rust for detailed host specificity tests," the spokesperson said.
"Host-specificity testing for the flower smut is in progress and likely to be completed by the Centre for Agriculture and Bioscience International (CABI), UK in June 2024."
Upper Barron grazier Greg Binnie said navua sedge was a serious problem across the Atherton Tablelands and south to the Hinchinbrook region.
Mr Binnie is a member of the Malanda Beef Plan Group, which has been advocating for research into control options for the weed including the work in the United Kingdom.
He said the weed was extremely invasive and choked natural pastures.
The group has lobbied local councils and public utilities for machinery washdowns to be located at strategic points, and used as part of roadside slashing programs and before accessing private grazing lands to service utilities like electricity infrastructure.
The BQ spokesperson said once the final report from CABI was received, a detailed application would be prepared as per the requirements of the Federal Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, and circulated to other researchers for their feedback.
A tentative application will be lodged by December 2024.
The project is being run in conjunction with the University of Queensland, University of Southern Queensland, Federation University in Ballarat and overseas collaborators.
The spokesperson said preliminary screening confirmed the rust strain from Madagascar infected Australian Navua sedge, with testing of the new rust strain to begin soon.
