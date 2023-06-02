The Richmond Field Days will also play host to the annual Richmond Agents All Breeds Bull sale taking place from 12pm on Friday, June 9, at the Richmond Racecourse.
Agents, Kennedy Rural and Stockplace Marketing, are combining to conduct the annual sale with in excess of 40 quality bulls on offer to astute buyers this year.
Stockplace Marketing principal, Luke Westaway, said the sale was created more than five years ago to feature local stud breeders, in the Richmond shire and surrounding shires, and allow them to showcase their bulls to buyers from a wider area.
"This year there is an excellent line-up of quality bulls which are majority northern-bred. The sires on offer are adapted to the local and northern conditions," he said.
"It is a multi-breed sale featuring both commercial and stud sires, with 93 per cent of the catalogue polled or poll/scur."
Mr Westaway said this year's draft included Santa Gertrudis, Brahman, Charolais, Droughtmaster and Charbray bulls.
"All the bulls are from local studs with the exception of two studs which have been included due to their ongoing support for the Field Days over many years," he said.
Bulls will be offered from nine vendors including the following studs: Koon Kool Brahmans, Glenlea Charolais, Lazy A Droughtmasters, GI Brahmans, Crown M Droughtmasters, Burge Brahmans, Gyranda Santa Gertrudis, Moondah Charbrays, and Red Stone Brahmans.
Mr Westaway said the live auction was sponsored by AuctionsPlus, who had donated their services to allow the sale to be livestreamed on their very successful online platform.
"Buyers are usually in attendance from the areas north of Longreach, but having that AuctionsPlus presence allows buyers from all over Australia to get a piece of the action," he said.
Mr Westaway said the bull sale committee would like to thank its other trusted sponsors, Gener8 Genetics services for their support and Westgulf stock feed supplies for coming on board this year.
