Changes to flying fox management in Queensland

By Rachel Chambers Queensland Fruit & Vegetable Growers Ceo
June 4 2023 - 10:00am
Lethal means of controlling flying foxes will be phased out over the next three years. Picture Shutterstock
The Queensland government's Department of Environment and Science has completed its review of flying fox management regulations for crop protection and has decided to stick to its election commitment to repeal flying-fox management regulations and return to a modern framework of protection. For the grower this means it has decided to move away from permitting the shooting of flying foxes due to ongoing animal welfare concerns.

