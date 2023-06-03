I'm always dumbfounded when I hear of the mental health crisis facing the veterinarian industry.
According to figures from the Australian Veterinary Association, vets are four times more likely to die by suicide than the general population.
On average, a vet dies by suicide every 12 weeks.
This statistic is unbelievable.
How is this true? One would think vets have one of the most rewarding and joyful jobs going.
The common misconception is that people think vets earn a lot of money to play with cute animals all day, which couldn't be further from the truth.
Like most people, I take my dog to the local veterinary for vaccinations and checkups when I think there is something wrong with them.
This time round, my dog suffered an injury to her paw, most likely sprained it, but I needed to make sure it wasn't a fracture.
Booking through the local vet is easy and accessible these days, mostly done online or over the phone.
As I approached my local vet building, my attention was immediately drawn to a poster hanging on the notice board out front, which depicted a young vet, holding a dog, and looking straight into the camera, with the giant bold letters reading, 'WE'RE ONLY HUMAN'.
The poster stopped me right in my tracks, as I came to understand its impact and thought provoking meaning. It was the type of design you would generally see in a primary or high school, used to stamp out bullying.
It immediately made me think, are veterinarians being abused or harassed in their workplace?
It's certainly a practice I wouldn't imagine occurring in a workplace between adults. I was wrong.
Once my dog's appointment with the vet ended and I was finalising the bill, I asked the receptionist, whether bullying or harassment was a common occurrence in the vet industry and the response was, "nearly everyday".
These posters, which you will probably find inside your local veterinary now or very soon, were distributed as part of a national mental health awareness campaign called - Sophie's Legacy.
Beloved Melbourne vet Dr Sophie Putland tragically took her own life at age 33 on September 4, 2021, after industry pressures and client abuse became too much.
Sophie was the eldest of three, she loved her parents and two brothers dearly.
She loved animals and her affection for dogs and horses started at a very young age.
Becoming a vet was a life long dream of hers.
Sophie's family established Sophie's Legacy following the death of their much-loved daughter and sister, to honour her dedication to the industry and support her colleagues by helping to make the vet industry safer.
The reality is, vets are over worked, abused regularly and struggling with their own mental health, and many of them are leaving the industry shattered or, taking their own life.
I understand taking your beloved pet to the vet clinic can be a difficult time.
But it's always important to remember that what you do and how you act can impact someone else's mental health.
If you need help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636
- Talk of the Town is a weekly opinion piece written by ACM journalists. The thoughts expressed are their own.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
