Ingham's 2023 Showgirl is heading to the Royal Queensland Show in August after progressing to the Queensland Showgirl finals.
The North Queensland Sub Chamber showgirl competition was held at the Tully Country Club on Saturday May 27 with Atherton Show's Sascha Micola, Cairns Show association's Shynade Smith, Ingham Show's Jessie Gofton, and Tully and district show's Larrisa Ligasacchi going head to head for a spot for the finals of Queensland Country Life Showgirl.
Ingham Showgirl Jessie Gofton, 25, was declared the finalist to represent the North Queensland Sub Chamber at the Brisbane Ekka in August.
"I have thoroughly enjoyed the past year representing my local community as the Ingham Show Showgirl and am excited to be taking it to the next level at the EKKA in Brisbane," she said.
"I can't wait to see what this experience and the following year has in store."
Ms Gofton currently works as an accountant at a firm in Ingham, where her long term goal is obtaining a partner level status in a local firm.
"My hopes are, that by building on my current skill set, I can continue to invest back into my community through bead committees and associations," she said.
When she's not volunteering in her local community, Jessie is either on the football field or on horse-back, both of which are her two favourite hobbies.
"I'm very horse related, however, I do also graze beef cattle as a hobby," she said.
"In the relatively short time that I have been involved with my local show committee, I have enjoyed being involved mainly with the cane, cattle and main ring sections of the show."
Ms Gofton said her passion for community involvement and spirit inspired her to become a showgirl.
"Being a showgirl girl will allow me to learn and explore more about my own community, as well as providing me with the opportunity to meet other like-minded women and learn about their districts and shows," she said.
"l am sure, that from this opportunity, I would be able to obtain new and unique ideas to bring back to my own local show and district."
The Queensland Country Life Showgirl state finals will be her first time experiencing the Ekka.
In the Rural Ambassador competition, it was Malanda Show's Rikki Payne who was selected as the North Queensland Sub Chamber Rural Ambassador recipient.
There were four entrants in the category, including Tully & District Show's Brandon Black, Atherton Show's Louise Garard, Cairns Show Association's Tatum Taffs, and Rikki Payne, representing the Malanda Show.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
