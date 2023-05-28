North Queensland Register
Centrex exports to Asia as Aussie fert revival continues

Gregor Heard
By Gregor Heard
May 29 2023 - 6:30am
Centrex chief commercial officer Hiti Taluja in Townsville overseeing the company's first shipment of rock phosphate to Asia. Photo courtesy of Centrex.
AUSTRALIA'S fertiliser industry continues to rebound from a grim outlook just two years ago with a new phosphate operation sending its first shipment of phosphate rock to Asia.

National Grains Industry Reporter

Gregor Heard is ACM's national grains industry reporter, based in Horsham, Victoria. He has a wealth of knowledge surrounding the cropping sector through his 15 years in the role. Prior to that he was with the Fairfax network as a reporter with Stock & Land. Some of the major issues he has reported on during his time with the company include the deregulation of the export wheat market, the introduction of genetically modified crops and the fight to protect growers better from grain trader insolvencies. Still involved with the family farm he is passionate about rural Australia and its people and hopes to use his role to act as an advocate for those involved in the grain sector.

