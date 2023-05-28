Lacie's sea-change from live export to floristry

Moving from live export to floristry may seem like a drastic change for some, but for Lacie it was a creative sea-change.
After working in the cattle industry for 10 years, Lacie Clarke has become the newest Charters Towers florist and owner of Charters Flowers.
Ms Clarke grew up in Charters Towers, as her parents worked on cattle properties around the region.
This is where she was exposed to many aspects of the cattle industry.
"My brothers Kruze and Chase, growing up we were very close and spent a lot of time carting cattle in the truck with dad," she said.
"I knew I would have to follow in the footsteps of my family. I have extended family on properties in the Gulf, working with people and animals was in my blood."
Ms Clarke worked in many different roles in the supply chain, including working for Elders, contract mustering around Queensland and working at Wellards Pre-Export Quarantine Facility in Townsville.
"From here, is where I began my career in the Live Export Industry, I climbed the ladder, and found myself managing the operations and logistics for a Live Export Company based in Darwin.
"This fast-paced industry has its challenged however I loved travelling around Australia preparing Disease-free healthy Australian protein to supply the South East Asia Market."
Ms Clarke lingered with the idea of a sea-change, driven by the feeling of needing to be closer to home and family.
"I was looking for a new challenge, one that would be personally rewarding," she said.
"I have always appreciated a beautiful bunch of blooms. The opportunity to buy the business came at the perfect time in my life, whilst I was craving a change in career.
"I was looking for something that allowed me to have my own twist on, I thought with my imaginative mind, I could create these beautiful blooms with my own touch and flare for others to appreciate."
Charters Flowers changed hands on January 19, 2023, as Ms Clarke's new adventure began.
"To be honest, it was a little daunting at first, trying to get my head around the technique and getting comfortable to share my creative flare, as I continue to study a Certificate III in Floristry.
"I am extremely lucky and grateful to have spent a lot of time learning the ropes from the previous owners and talented florists.
"Their knowledge is invaluable and something that has been appreciated in our small town, this is easy to recognise by the business in which they had built."
Ms Clarke sources flowers from the Tablelands, Townsville, Brisbane and Melbourne wholesalers, and services the western line to Richmond.
"I am loving it. Getting up in the morning and walking into my own business is very rewarding, it's my own little space. Don't get me wrong, having a new business and learning a new skill all at once is definitely challenging but I am loving it.
"We are rolling into our fifth month of business and already tackled two of the biggest milestones of owning a florist shop by surviving Valentine's Day and Mothers Day successfully. We are thoroughly looking forward to settling into the business, continuing to create beautiful and personal bouquets for others to enjoy. Through focusing on the rest of the year, we will continue to look for opportunities to further grow.
"The community has been super supportive of my new adventure. People love to support local faces, so I feel a sense of pride in being able to give back to the community I grew up in. My biggest supporters are my close friends and family, who have loved being a part of this journey as well."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.