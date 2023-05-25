An earthquake in the Banda Sea near East Timor has rocked northern Australia.
Just after 1am on May 25, the tremor, which recorded a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter scale, woke people between Western Australia's Kimberley region, the Top End of the Northern Territory and Queensland's Gulf country.
The quake was felt as far south as Katherine in the NT, 300km south of Darwin, with locals flooding social media in the middle of the night to share their experience.
"Bed started shaking, but hubby is away for work. Earthquake, obviously," one woman said.
"Just another shake-up," another social media user added. "Lost count."
The 7.5 magnitude quake caused people in the northern parts of the NT to run onto the streets in fear their homes would be affected by the massive tremors.
date 2023-05-25
