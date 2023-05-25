A visually immersive tour experience hoping to teleport visitors back in time has launched at a popular Mount Isa tourist attraction.
The Underground Hospital and Museum will use new innovative audio-visual technology to tell the story of the World War II bunker which was carved in to the hills of Mount Isa following the bombing of Darwin in 1942.
The technology will attempt to create an experience which transports visitors back in time to the end of the world war when it was feared Mount Isa and its wealth of mineral resources would be of strategic value to the Japanese.
With little military opposition left in northern Australia, the underground hospital was built as a precaution to protect Mount Isa District Hospital from anticipated air raids.
Underground Hospital and Museum President Simon Pope said the experience will bring an extra level of detail for visitors of the attraction.
"The installation is the culmination of years of planning and fundraising by the staff, volunteers, and the committee," Mr Pope said.
"It will enhance our visitor experience and ideally attract greater visitor numbers to the hospital and other attractions and businesses across Mount Isa," he said.
"We encourage our local community to come and see what we have been able to achieve in the past couple of years."
President of the Mount Isa Tourism Association Nadia Cowperthwaite said she was excited to see the popular attraction expand.
"We all love visiting the Underground Hospital and visitors who have been before will encounter a completely new experience this year," she said.
"This sort of innovation is fantastic for Mount Isa."
The tour was launched on Tuesday May 23 at an exclusive VIP event attended by some of the city's most important representatives.
The experience was then opened to members of the public and tourists alike the following day.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
