Nerada Tea to pause production at its plantation and factory on the Atherton Tablelands due to market uncertainty

By Newsroom
Updated May 24 2023 - 8:27am, first published 8:01am
The Nerada plantation is home to more than 360 hectares of tea. Picture supplied
The world's largest supplier of Australian-grown tea, Nerada Tea, has been forced to pause production at its plantation and factory on the Atherton Tablelands due to current global market uncertainty.

