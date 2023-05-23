Charters Towers Combined Agents yarded a total of 4329 cattle, consisting of 3007 steers, 1290 heifers, and 32x32 cows and calves last Friday.
Ray White Geaney Kirkwood livestock agent Liam Kirkwood said the yarding included several lines of very good quality feeder and weaner cattle.
"All categories met strong competition from a large buying panel," Mr Kirkwood said.
In particular, good quality lightweight crossbred steers and well-bred lightweight Brahman steers and heifers sold to rates that surpassed central and southern Queensland markets," Mr Kirkwood said.
"The buying panel competed with confidence as they knew the reputation of the cattle on offer which resulted in a fully firm to dearer market than our last sale a fortnight ago."
The yarding was drawn from Mt Garnet, Mt Surprise, Greenvale, Forsayth, Georgetown, Ingham, Tully, Ayr, Home Hill as well as the local area.
Strong buyer support came from from the Arcadia Valley, Central Queensland, Western Queensland, Northern Territory and the local area.
The volume vendors were Condon Grazing and LJ Condon of Conjuboy consigning a total of 889 head.
"These cattle have a great reputation, and there were many astute judges chasing them," Mr Kirkwood said.
A line of 177 No.3 grey Brahman steers on behalf Condon Grazing and LJ Condon of Conjuboy, averaged 351c/kg to weigh 251kg and return $882.89/head.
They sold back into the local district and as far south as central Queensland. The mickies included in the run were bought by a Northern Territory buyers.
A line of 512 No.3 grey Brahman heifers on behalf Condon Grazing and LJ Condon of Conjuboy topped at 346c/kg, to weigh 265kg and return $917.43/head.
They were split between three buyers; Blair Knuth, Burdekin Downs, Charters Towers, Matthew McCamley, Central Queensland and Maree Duncombe of Conondale.
Mr Knuth was the volume buyer on the day.
Maree Duncombe, Conondale Station, Sunshine Coast Hinterland, was determined to secure some heifers and finished with two decks and paid $665/head.
After being the losing bidder on the top runs, she paid from to 320.2c/kg to 207.6c/kg for heifers in the 165 to 265kg weight range.
She was attracted to these weaner heifers as she bought the same brand cattle more than 10 years ago.
"I still have the Conjuboy no 0's which are now 13 years and are my lead cows and deliver me a calf every year," she said.
Ms Duncombe will grow her weaners out for future breeding matrons.
A line of 509 No.2 red Brahman steers from Rapisarda Enterprises, Woodhouse, topped at 302c/kg, to weigh 395kg and return $1193/head.
A line of 239 No.3 Brangus cross steers sold on account of Hammer Grazing Trust, Glendillon' averaged 426c/kg, and weighed 230kg to return $982.64/head. These steers went to the Julia Creek district to be grown out as backgrounder cattle.
A line of 80 No.3 Charolais cross steers on behalf of R & S Kirkwood, Lamoy averaged 388.2c/kg, and weighed 231kg to return $896.74/head. These were also snapped up by backgrounder operations.
Cows ranged from $1050 to $1400 per unit.
Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.
