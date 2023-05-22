North Queensland Register
Home/News

Ben Stanger, Marcus Curr among Julia Creek campdraft winners

By Robyn Paine
May 23 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Julia Creek was abuzz on the weekend as the local campdraft committee held its three-day competition, well supported by northern competitors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.