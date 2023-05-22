Julia Creek was abuzz on the weekend as the local campdraft committee held its three-day competition, well supported by northern competitors.
A young band of voluntary workers have taken on committee roles and have worked tirelessly leading up to the event.
Ben Stanger featured in the Brodie Agencies Open, taking out first and second place with his well performed mares Con Maze and Stanger Gwen.
Marcus Curr from Yelvertoft Station also featured in the results, claiming a double, first taking out the Elanco Compudose Best of the Best Restricted Open riding Romeo's Destiny, securing the $1000 first place prize money on offer.
Mr Curr was also victorious in the Elders Maiden B when he combined with Metallic Swift to score 261 points after a run-off with Madison Hall riding Halls Curious Acres.
Adam White combined with Patchee Cat to claim the blue ribbon in the Cloncurry Mustering Maiden.
Pentland competitor Bill Schaefer riding Ten Bears scored 78 points to take out the Marty Davison Memorial Futurity sponsored by Julia Creek Tyres.
The Julia Creek Hardware novice draft was a tightly contested event with Cloncurry competitor Joseph Robertson riding Elation victorious with 176 points, just one point ahead of Ben Stanger and Stangers Comet.
Sharni Edwards held a convincing lead in the Julia Creek Hotel Maiden for Maiden when she combined with her horse Evie Devine to score 160 points and hold a 21 point advantage over second placed Morgan Rideout (Slim).
The Lazy A Droughtmaster Invitational Battle of the Sexes event saw 10 female competitors and 10 male competitors randomly drawn from the Maiden for Maiden campdraft, where competitors went head to head.
After the twenty rounds, the male competitors held the lead by one point and the highest round was awarded to Victoria York and Bulla Kayla, scoring 89 points.
At the completion of the Battle of the Sexes event, a happy hour was enjoyed known as 'The Boys Shout.' Each of the Battle of the Sexes competitors received a shirt and cap donated by the sponsor.
Will Durkin riding Amac Duckman on behalf of Lloyd Hick was victorious in the Millungera Station and Causeway Townsville Novice with two competitors, Ben Leake (Maduck) and Dustin Keyes (DR Seuss) sharing second position with 176 points.
The Cathedral School Juvenile was taken out by Ben Leake from Julia Creek when he combined with Maduck, whilst Amelia Robertson from Cloncurry riding AJ was successful in the Townsville Grammar School Junior.
The Mal Parkinson Memorial mini was won by Lucy Raleigh from Cloncurry who notched the victory with 53 points. A gymkhana event was enjoyed by the younger competitors.
Cattle were kindly donated by P and E Hick, A and J Hick, P and T Curr, Lazy A Droughtmasters and Eddington Droughtmasters.
Campdraft events on this weekend include Weetalaba, Kilcoy, the Surat Encouragement and the Horse of the North spectacular at the Charters Towers, which begins on Wednesday, May 24.
ALSO READ:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.