North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

Charters Towers live export facility will partially close for upgrades to keep it compliant with export and welfare standards

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated May 22 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An aerial view of the Dalrymple Saleyards, Charters Towers, which is partially close facility for upgrades to keep it compliant with export and welfare standards. File picture.
An aerial view of the Dalrymple Saleyards, Charters Towers, which is partially close facility for upgrades to keep it compliant with export and welfare standards. File picture.

The only registered export yard to clear cattle being shipped to Indonesia from Queensland will be partially closed for 55 days in the coming weeks, just as trade activity is in the process of gearing up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.