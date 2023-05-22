Strong competition at Charters Towers store sale

Charters Towers combined agents yarded a total of 4329 cattle for their store sale on Friday, consisting of 3007 steers, 1290 heifers, and 32 x 32 cows and calves.
The yarding comprised several large runs of quality feeders and well-bred local weaners, along with a mix of cattle, ranging in quality and condition. A full panel of buyers resulted in strong competition.
Speciality lines of crossbred weaner steers and good quality Brahman heifers achieved rates above the current Queensland market trends this week. However, regular lines and lesser quality cattle struggled to maintain rates.
The yarding was drawn from Mt Garnet, Mt Surprise, Greenvale, Forsayth, Georgetown, Ingham, Tully, Home Hill, Hughenden, as well as local and coastal areas.
Steers under 200kg reached 432c to average 382c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 432c, averaging 338c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 304c and averaged 280c and steers over 400kg sold to 294c to average 276c. Mickeys under 450kg sold to 334c, averaging 284c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 306c and averaged 268c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 346c, averaging 283c, and heifers over 320kg made 278c to average 242c.
A run of 239 Brangus cross steers a/c Hammer Grazing Trust, Glendillon, averaged 426c/kg, and weighed 230kg to return $982/hd.
A run of 80 Charolais cross steers a/c R and S Kirkwood, Lamoy, averaged 388c/kg, and weighed 231kg to return $896/hd.
A run of 509 Red Brahman steers a/c Rapisarda Enterprises topped at 302c/kg, and averaged 276c/kg to weigh an average of 358kg, and return $991/hd.
A pen of 18 Grey Brahman mickeys a/c SJ and RJ Neal, Nonda West, made 334c/kg, and weighed 271kg to return $905/hd.
A run of 512 Grey Brahman heifers a/c Condon Grazing, Conjuboy Stn, topped at 346c/kg, and averaged 318c/kg and 215kg, to return $685/hd.
The 32 x 32 cows and calves ranged from $1050 to $1400.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.