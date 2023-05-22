Strong competition at Charters Towers store sale

Steers under 200kg reached 432c to average 382c, steers 200 - 320kg sold to 432c, averaging 338c, steers 320 - 400kg topped at 304c and averaged 280c and steers over 400kg sold to 294c to average 276c. Mickeys under 450kg sold to 334c, averaging 284c. Heifers under 200kg topped at 306c and averaged 268c, heifers 200 - 320kg sold to 346c, averaging 283c, and heifers over 320kg made 278c to average 242c.