Mixed quality at Sarina

The Sarina combined agents yarded 280 head on Friday in a mixed quality yarding consisting of 150 steers, 110 heifers, 15 cows and five mickeys.
The yarding consisted of some prime cows, good feeders, and mixed quality weaners. Overall, the yarding sold to the current rates in other local selling centres.
Buyers attended from Rockhampton, Bowen, along with local graziers. Better quality weaners saw the better competition.
Steers topped at $1220 to average $627, heifers topped at $940 to average $516, cows topped at $1190 to average $861 and bulls and mickeys sold to $770 to average $613.
David and Jonathon Dunn, Mt Ossa, offered Grey Brahman feeder steers making to $1220. They also sold Grey Brahman heifer for $800.
John Steer, Crediton, sold Braford weaners steers making $800 and Braford weaner heifers, selling for $660.
Eddie Vella, Farleigh, offered Charbray weaner heifers that sold for $940.
Plath Farming, Mackay, sold Charbray weaners steers, making $730, and Charbray weaner heifers for $770.
ABG Turner, Blenheim Station, Nebo, sold Braford cows for $1170.
N and D Cox, Calen, sold Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for $610.
