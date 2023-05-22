Mixed quality at Sarina

North Queensland Register
Grey Brahman feeder steers sell to $1220 at Sarina

May 22 2023 - 3:00pm
The Sarina combined agents yarded 280 head on Friday in a mixed quality yarding consisting of 150 steers, 110 heifers, 15 cows and five mickeys.

